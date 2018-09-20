Prince Harry Is The Perfect Husband As He Tames Meghan Markle’s Hair In The Wind During Photo Op

Prince Harry proved that he’s not just a prince, he’s a gentleman too by leaping into action when the wind threatened to mess up his wife, Meghan Markle’s hair. And he did it while flashing his famous cheeky grin.

What do you do when a gust of wind is flinging your wife’s hair in the air and you’re both trying to pose for a photo? If you’re Prince Harry, 34, and your wife is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, you spring into action and smooth down her tresses. We have no idea if there is some ancient royal protocol against that. Who cares if there is anyway? The sweet moment between the newlyweds was captured in London on Sept. 20, when Harry and Meghan, 37, were at a lunch celebrating the duchess’s first royal solo project, the launch of Together: Our Community Cookbook.

The former Suits star wrote the foreword to the recipe book, which was put together by the Hubb Community Kitchen. Together came in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, which took place in an apartment block in North Kensington, West London in June 2017. Seventy-two people perished when the 24-story building burned down in a tragedy that rocked the U.K. In the weeks and months following the fire a group of local women joined together to cook for their families and neighbors and the Hubb Community Kitchen was born.

Meghan, who lives in a cottage in nearby Kensington Palace with her husband Prince Harry, gave a speech about the importance of the project and the book during the lunch. She told the guests, which included her mom Doria Ragland who was in town on a visit from Los Angeles, “To the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, thank you so much for allowing me to be part of this adventure with you. I am so privileged to know you. I’m so excited to see the projects you’re going to continue to do in your own community, the community at large, and also how you’re going to inspire people globally by sharing your stories and your recipes.”

When you just have to flatten down the wife’s hair on a windy day … pic.twitter.com/4E7L3iurB7 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 20, 2018

Prince Harry clearly had a good time accompanying his wife and mother-in-law to the event. ITV News royal editor Chris Ship tweeted a video of the Duke of Sussex nipping away from the event, clutching what appeared to be two samosas behind his back. Yum!