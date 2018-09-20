Paulina Gretzky Posts Sexy In Bed Video With Breakup Song Playing: Split From Dustin Johnson?

Paulina Gretzky shared a sexy video of herself lounging in bed while the song ‘I’d Be Jealous Too’ played. Is she sending her fans a message about her rumored split with Dustin Johnson.

Paulina Gretzky continued to fuel rumors that she and her fiance Dustin Johnson had split for good with a cryptic Instagram post that was all about jealousy. The model took to her Instagram Story to share a video of herself lounging on her bed while the song “I’d Be Jealous Too” played. Oh, and the opening lyrics to the song? “I’d be jealous too, if she was with you / I’d be out my mind, watching her move / If I was just a guy with across the room view / I’d be jealous too, if she was with you, with you.” Watch the video unfold below and judge for yourself whether she’s sending a message to her rumored ex.

Paulina had previously scrubbed all evidence of Dustin from her Instagram, which originally caused the flurry of speculation that they had called it quits. Since then rumors have swirled that Yassie Safai, 39, may be at the center of their split drama. However, since then Yassie has denied that she is at all responsible. “I am sure he is a great person but we do not have a close friendship,” she said. “I have never met Paulina Gretzky and do not know the Gretzky family, but again, I am sure they are great people.”

However, Dustin has suggested that the pair have not necessarily broken up. “Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family,” Dustin tweeted on Sep. 11. “Thank you for your love and support.” The two share two children together — Tatum, 3, and River, 1.

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about their split. In the meantime, check out Paulina’s sexiest bikini pics in our gallery above!