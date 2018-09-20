Omarosa Slams GOP For Trying To Rush Brett Kavanaugh To Supreme Court: He Needs To Be ‘Vetted’

The Brett Kavanaugh assault accusations MUST be investigated before his SCOTUS confirmation, Omarosa tells us EXCLUSIVELY, and she’s convinced the GOP is trying to ‘undermine’ that!

Brett Kavanaugh‘s impending confirmation to the Supreme Court bench needs to be put on pause, says Omarosa Manigault. The former White House advisor (slash former friend to President Donald Trump) talked to HollywoodLife at the Fahrenheit 11/9 premiere on September 20, and slammed Senate Republicans for trying to push through Kavanaugh’s confirmation despite Professor Christine Blasey Ford‘s allegations against him of sexual assault. “Republicans are rushing to get this nomination through before the midterms and so they’re going to work to undermine any investigation,” Omarosa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY when asked if Kavanaugh should be investigated by the FBI before the SCOTUS nomination vote. “They’re going to try to halt it.”

Professor Ford bravely came forward with claims that Kavanaugh allegedly tried to drunkenly rape her at a house party when they were both teenagers in the 1980s. The allegations were first revealed by Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) who referred a letter from the then-anonymous alleged victim to the FBI. Ford has asked the FBI to investigate her allegations, but so far the department has refused, saying it’s not a departmental matter. The Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), refuses to open an investigation, as well. Ford stated through her lawyer that she is willing to testify in front of the committee if they are willing.

“If there has been some criminal offense, then it should be investigated,” Omarosa told us. “I don’t care how far back it goes. This is not a court of law. This is a lifetime appointment to the most important bench in the world and so it should be completely and totally vetted. Hopefully, she’ll have her opportunity to share her story.”

We couldn’t agree more. As for the “unhinged” and “mentally impaired” president, as she describes him, Omarosa says that she’s eager to see the results of the 2018 midterm elections in November. She believes that her recent work releasing secret tapes from inside the White House is going to change everything! Or, at least, inspire more people to register to vote — and actually vote — in the midterms. “Telling the truth and exposing the corruption? Oh yeah of course,” she told us. “I mean the midterms are going to be fine. But what happens after [Trump] loses majority will be like a whole new … it’ll be like a television show. It’ll be like a big box office movie. I cannot wait to observe that.”

You know what? Same. Omarosa knows that some people have negative opinions of her, especially after releasing her book, Unhinged, which documented her time inside the Trump White House. It’s the book that got even Good Morning America host Robin Roberts to say “Bye, Felicia” when talking about her on the show! To Omarosa, it doesn’t matter what the haters say — it all rolls off her back at this point.

“I worked in the Clinton White House, I worked in the Trump White House — 20 years in Washington D.C.,” she told reporters at the Fahrenheit 11/9 premiere. “If you cannot deal with the heat, get out of the kitchen. I mean, I’m not some sensitive, weak person. If people want to criticize me, they criticize me. Going into politics is like standing in front of a firing squad and it’s just really being able to take that incoming and still get up and keep standing. So, as a seasoned political operative, none of that bothers me.

“Seriously; you have to keep things in perspective,” she added.