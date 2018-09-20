Nick Cannon Claps Back At Kanye West After His Vicious IG Attack: ‘Welcome Back From The Sunken Place’

Nick Cannon playfully dissed Kanye West after his Instagram rant against him, but also invited him on ‘Wild ‘n Out’ to hash things out! Here’s what Nick had to say!

Nick Cannon provided a major clap back at Kanye West and while there was a slight dig aimed at the rapper, Nick’s message mostly tried to clear up all of the misunderstanding between the two. “First off, let me say welcome back, Ye, from the Sunken Place,” Cannon said in an Instagram video. “Hey, I’m glad you back with it, brother.Nothing but love and respect for you, you know I always had that… I’ve never said anything disrespectful or harmful, in my opinion, to your marriage or your union. I salute it. Keep it going. But you’re not going to tell me what I can and what I can’t say… I’m a solid individual; Somebody ask me a question, I’mma answer it to the best of my ability. I’m going to give my opinion and ain’t no harm, no foul, but if it got your spirit feeling weird, holler at me.” Watch both of the video Nick recently posted below!

Nick went on in a second interview to formally offer Kanye an invitation on his show Wild ‘n Out. “I guess this is the way we communicating now in 2018, via social media. I guess we don’t use phones and stuff like that no more,” he said. “But just saying to my man Kanye that the 200th episode of Wild ‘n Out is upon us… You’re more than welcome. Let’s talk about it, man. Come on the show.” In fact, Nick seemed adamant that Kanye take respect his right to speak his mind. “I got nothing but love for you, but you know I’ll always speak my mind, just like you always speak yours,” he added. “Not you, not NBC, no corporate infrastructures, no one is ever gonna control what I say because I speak truth always, it’s love.”

We reported earlier how, in addition to dissing Drake and Tyson Beckford, Kanye had taken Nick to task over words he had shared about his wife Kim Kardashian. “First of all, I want to address Nick Cannon. Like, I understand that you used to date my wife, but you know you give an interview, don’t mention my wife. If someone brings my wife up, you say, ‘Ay, I respect that man. I’m not speaking on that.’ Don’t be making no suggestions like nobody f–ked my wife.”

We’ll keep you posted on how this feud continues to take shape. In the meantime, check out all of Nick Cannon’s most recent pics in our gallery above.