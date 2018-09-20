National Pepperoni Pizza Day: $1 Medium Pies At Pizza Hut & More Epic Deals

Happy National Pepperoni Pizza Day! Several chains are offering epic deals for Sept. 20, and we’ve rounded them all up here!

There’s nothing like a good deal or freebie, and thanks to National Pepperoni Pizza Day, Sept. 20 is full of them! At Pizza Hut, if you buy a large pizza, you can get a medium pepperoni pie for just ONE DOLLAR! Use the code ‘PEPPERONI2018’ at checkout to score this epic deal. Meanwhile, Domino’s has an offer that’s lasting all week long. Until Sept. 23, you can get a large pizza with two toppings for just $5.99. “National Pepperoni Pizza Day is Sept. 20 and it only seemed fitting to celebrate it all week long by offering pizza lovers a great deal,” the restaurant confirmed

Meanwhile, if you head to Cici, you can pick up a medium pepperoni pizza for $3.99, and it’s valid for up to three pies per order. Even Auntie Anne’s (yes, a pretzel shop!) is getting in on the fun. They have a pepperoni pretzel, and if you sing up for their Pretzel Perks program, you can get a free pretzel. At Russo’s New York Pizza, large pepperoni pizzas are only $10 for National Pepperoni Pizza Day, although you do have to eat in the restaurant and pay with cash to score the deal.

Papa John’s and Little Caesars also have ongoing deals that you can grab on Sept. 20. At Papa John’s, use the code PAPATRACK to get 25% off of any order you purchase online, and at Little Caesars, you can get a limited edition 5 Meat Feast pizza for $9.

Did you know Sept. 20 is also Free Queso Day at Moe’s?! If you’re not in the mood for pizza, stop into the Mexican chain for free queso and chips!