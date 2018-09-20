Michelle Obama Does The Perfect Duck Face In Newly-Surfaced Photo & Fans Are Blown Away

Michelle Obama slayed the perfect duck face in a pic with her makeup artist of a decade, Carl Ray! See her nail the most flawless pout right here!

The art of crafting the perfect duck face is painstakingly difficult to hone — unless your former first lady Michelle Obama. America’s favorite FLOTUS posed for a picture with her longtime makeup artist, Carl Ray, in a sexy white robe, all while making a duck face that her fans could not get enough of. Check out the pic of Michelle looking incredibly stunning for yourself below!

One fan wrote, “Michelle looks gorgeous!😍😍.” Another couldn’t help but gush: “You have and are doing beautiful jod on FLOTUS makeup 💄.She looks Flawless. @carlraymua 🔥.” Another couldn’t help but write, “🌹Carl, this is an incredibly sweet photo of a couple exceptional people. Former 1st Lady Michelle Obama’s natural outer & inner beauty is simply. stunning. What a beautiful friendship indeed! ❤️”

When she’s not rocking the perfect duck face, looking totally glamorous, she’s trying to mobilize the vote. As part of When We All Vote, an organization co-chaired by Michelle, is all about getting people to show up to the polls for the midterms. “Voting is a small act that proves that we are a democracy— a government of the people and by the people,” Tom Hanks, another co-chair, says in one of their newest PSAs. “It’s up to each and every one of us to make sure our government doesn’t just represent a small some—not just the most powerful—but all of us. When we all vote, we are making strides toward a more perfect union.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of Michelle’s latest pics! In the meantime, check out all of her most flawless looks ever with our gallery above.