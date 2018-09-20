Meghan Markle’s Mom: 1st Visit To UK Since Wedding Amidst Growing Pregnancy Rumors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a special visitor in town — her mom, Doria! It’s Doria’s first trip back to the UK since Harry and Meghan’s wedding, and happens to come amidst growing speculation that the Duchess is pregnant!

Meghan Markle is celebrating the release of her cookbook for charity this week, and her mom, Doria Ragland, flew from L.A to the U.K to be part of this exciting time in her daughter’s life! The Duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, attended an event at Kensington Palace on Sept. 20, and Doria was by their sides in an unprecedented royal move (it is not usual for other family members to attend official royal engagements). Doria was all smiles as she greeted guests and introduced herself as “Meg’s mom.” She also raved that she was “head over heels” proud of her daughter for releasing the cookbook.

The cookbook features recipes from a community of women who were affected by the tragic Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017, and Meghan wrote the foreword for the publication. Meghan first visited the women back in January, which is when she was inspired to help put this book together. She has since gathered with the women to help them prepare food for other families displaced by the fire. “I had just recently moved to London and I felt so immediately embraced by the women of the kitchen,” Meghan explained at the Sept. 20 event. “Your warmth and kindness, and also to be in this city and see in this one small room how multicultural it was.”

Meghan looked stunning for the cookbook event, wearing a black dress covered by an oversized blue coat. Interestingly, her mother’s visit comes at what could be another important time in Meghan’s life, as many have been speculating recently that she’s pregnant. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Meghan is not expecting at this time, but our sources say that she and Harry definitely have babies on the brain.

Doria introduced herself as "Meg's mom" and said she was "head over heels" with pride pic.twitter.com/jm5xQBCEJH — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) September 20, 2018

Well look who showed up to support her daughter's big day. Doria Ragland is here with the Duchess of Sussex and son-in-law Prince Harry pic.twitter.com/WDl50BzCAK — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) September 20, 2018

Even though this was Doria’s first visit to the U.K. since Meghan’s May 19 wedding, it was clear from the ladies’ smiles and interactions at this event that they’re on great terms and close as ever. It’s a comforting sight to see, as Meghan has had a very public falling out with her dad, Thomas Markle, in recent months, as he’s discussed her and the royals in the press during controversial interviews after missing the big wedding.