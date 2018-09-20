Prince Harry Looks More In Love With Meghan Markle Than Ever After She Nails First Royal Speech

Now that’s one proud looking prince! After Meghan Markle gave – without notes – her first speech as a member of the royal family, Prince Harry beamed with pride and love!

Meghan Markle, 37, spoke for three minutes at a Sept. 20 event celebrating the release of Together: Our Community Cookbook, a book she helped create, according to PEOPLE. “Working on this project for the past nine months has been a tremendous labor of love,” she said in a video taken by ITV’s Chris Ship. “I just recently moved to London and I felt so immediately embraced by [the Hubb Community Kitchen]— your warmth and kindness, and also to be able to be in this city and to see in this one small room how multicultural it was.”

“On a personal level, I feel so proud to live in this city that can have so much diversity. There’s 12 countries represented in this one group of women. It’s pretty outstanding,” Meghan added. Pride was all around the event, as Prince Harry, 34, couldn’t contain his smile after Meghan’s speech. Judging by the joy and love on his face, Meghan nailed the speech, as the former Suits actress showed that she didn’t need a teleprompter or notes to wow the crowd as a member of the British crown.

The cookbook features recipes from a group of women whose community was devastated by the Grenfell Tower Fire of June 2017. More than 70 people died after a blaze broke out in the West London building, reportedly after a malfunctioning fridge-freezer caught fire. It was the most deadly structural fire in the U.K. in nearly 30 years and it displaced hundreds of people. Proceeds from the book will help keep the Hub Community Kitchen open, as the kitchen has been vital in feeding the families and neighbors affected by the fire. “I said in the foreword that this is more than a cookbook,” Meghan said, “and what I mean by that is the power of food is more than just the meal itself.”

“It’s the story behind it,” she added. “When we get to know the story of the recipe, you get to know the person behind it. That’s what we’re talking about in terms of coming together to really engage and talk and to be able to celebrate what connects us rather than what divides us.”