Meghan Markle Has ‘Royal Baby Fever’: Why Her Friends Think She Might Already Be Pregnant

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry
Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrives to host an event to mark the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace
Meghan Duchess of Sussex cooking with women in the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in West London, in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, which has resulted in the publications of Together: Our Community Cookbook, which features the women's own personal recipes from across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean and for which the Duchess has written the foreword.
Meghan Duchess of Sussex with women in the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in West London, in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire. Their partnership has resulted in the publications of Together: Our Community Cookbook, which features the women's own personal recipes from across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean and for which the Duchess has written the foreword.
Meghan Duchess of Sussex cooking with women in the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in West London, in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, which has resulted in the publications of Together: Our Community Cookbook, which features the women's own personal recipes from across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean and for which the Duchess has written the foreword.
Meghan Markle just can’t wait to start a family with Prince Harry. We’ve got details on why her friends think she already has a royal baby on the way.

Prince Harry, 34, has made it known over the years how desperately he wants children of his own and wife Meghan Markle , 37, is equally excited to start a family. “Meghan hasn’t just been raving about what a great husband Harry is, she loves to talk about how great he’ll be as a dad. Babies are on her mind non-stop these days, she has royal baby fever. And now that she‘s started wearing all these looser fitting clothes with higher waists it’s got her friends buzzing because they know that’s not her usual choice when it comes to her style,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Meghan chose a blue Jason Wu dress to a military honors concert on Sept 7 that featured billowy ruffles down the front and was loose around the waist. On Sept. 20, she attended a luncheon to help celebrate the launch of her charity cookbook project with the women of Grenfell and had an oversized blue coat on for most of the event. Once she took it off, Meghan showed off a tight sleeveless top but had a more baggy pleated black skirt with a higher belted waist on.

“None of her friends would dare ask her if she‘s pregnant though, that’s the kind of thing that would really bother MeghanShe‘s got to be so careful about the information she shares and no one wants to upset her and risk getting cut off. But all her friends are talking about it and hoping that it’s happened because they know how badly she wants it, she‘s going to be an amazing mom,” our insider adds.

If Meghan is expecting, it will be harder to hide as she and Harry embark on a tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga that starts on Oct. 16 and includes multiple daily public events all the way through Oct. 31. It’s going to coincide with the Invictus Games that Harry founded for wounded warrior athletes which is being held this year in Sydney. They don’t have one single day off for nearly two weeks straight so if Meghan is pregnant, that’s going to be a crazy schedule to keep up.