Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Maryland Shooting: Female Shooter Kills 3 In ‘Horrific’ Attack On Rite Aid Facility

Maryland Shooting
Shutterstock
A victim's car (C) covered in crime scene tape as police search for a gunman who fled the scene of a shooting at a Rite Aid Distribution Center in Aberdeen, Maryland, USA, 20 September 2018. Media reports indicate numerous casualties in the shooting. The school busses (L) were brought to the scene to transport witnesses and survivors from the scene. Multiple victims in workplace shooting, Aberdeen, USA - 20 Sep 2018
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) tactical agents prepare as police search for a gunman who fled the scene of a shooting at a Rite Aid Distribution Center in Aberdeen, Maryland, USA, 20 September 2018. Media reports indicate numerous casualties in the shooting. Multiple victims in workplace shooting, Aberdeen, USA - 20 Sep 2018
Shirley Pollack, of Perryville, Md. reacts to what authorities have called a shooting with multiple victims in Perryman, Md. on . Authorities say multiple people have been shot in northeast Maryland in what the FBI is describing as an "active shooter situation." Pollack,was concerned about her son who worked near the scene of the shooting Maryland Shooting, Perryman, USA - 20 Sep 2018
A Maryland State Police officer speaks with a motorist near the scene of a shooting in Perryman, Md. on . Authorities say multiple people have been shot in northeast Maryland in what the FBI is describing as an "active shooter situation Maryland Shooting, Perryman, USA - 20 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Music Writer

At least three fatalities have been reported, after a shooting broke out at a Maryland-based Rite Aid facility on Sept. 20.

At least three people were dead on Thursday, Sept. 20, after a “horrific shooting” took place at a Maryland distribution center, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.  Police have reported there were “multiple victims,” and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting took place near Spesutia and Perryman roads in Aberdeen. The first shots were reportedly fired just after 9 a.m. at the “Liberty Support Facility,” which is a portion of the Rite Aid distribution center, according to Fox.

The shooting was carried out by a lone suspect, identified to be a female, who is in custody and in critical condition, police said. A Spokeswoman for the Rite Aid facility, Susan Henderson, told The Associated Press on Thursday morning that the shooting happened at a support facility adjacent to a larger building. A law enforcement official told Fox News the shooter may have been a woman and that the incident was no longer an active shooter situation as of 11:30 a.m. “We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. Please avoid the area,” the sheriff’s office tweeted,” after the shooting. This story is still developing.

The shooting comes one day after a gunman in Pennsylvania entered a court building and shot four people. No casualties were reported from the Sept. 19 incident, aside from the gunman himself, who has yet to be identified.