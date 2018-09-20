30 Times Kylie Jenner Proved Her Favorite Color Is Black With LBDs, Crop Tops & More Sexy Looks

Kylie Jenner loves the color black – so much so, that she wears it ALL THE TIME. From mini-dresses to PVC pants, check out all of her sexiest looks in the dark hue here!

If you weren’t sure what Kylie Jenner‘s favorite color was, all you’d need to do is scroll through her Instagram to figure it out. From bodycon dresses to crop tops with leather pants, the lip-kit mogul can regularly be spotted wearing black from head-to-toe. Hey, we don’t blame her! Black looks great on literally everyone and there isn’t a single color that can’t be matched with it.

But if you’ve been keeping up with the reality star, then you already knew how much she loves the dark hue. In April 2016, she shared a selfie on Instagram of herself wearing a black baseball cap with a furry jacket of the same color. Her dark locks, black eyeliner and matte black nail polish rounded out the monochromatic look. She asked her fans in the caption, “can you guess my favorite color” because yeah, it ain’t pink or blue.

Kylie’s favorite color also came up when she and Travis Scott played a game with GQ where the rapper had to prove how well he knows his girlfriend by answering trivia facts about her. While he struggled to name all four of her dogs – Norman, Bambi, Rosy and Harley, in case you were wondering – he did know right off the top of his head that Kylie’s favorite color, is indeed, black. They then shared a fist bump over his quick reply.

Kylie’s admiration for the color was made even more obvious when she chose to wear a black strapless bustier gown by Alexander Wang for the 2018 Met Gala, aka her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to Stormi Webster. And, speaking of Stormi, Kylie also rocked a LBD for a photoshoot with her daughter that she shared ahead of her 21st birthday in August. Want to see all of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s hottest black outfits? Then get clicking through the gallery above!