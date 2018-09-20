Kourtney Kardashian: Why Her Friends Think Luka Sabbat, 20, Is A Better Match Than Younes, 25

Kourtney Kardashian has been seen out and about with Luka Sabbat, lately–who is 19 years younger than her–but the age gap doesn’t bother Kourt, or her friends, who just love the model!

Kourtney Kardashian has been cozying up to another, much-younger, model recently and her friends are here for it! She and Luka Sabbat, 20, were spotted out at a nightclub in Los Angeles on Sept. 14, prompting rumors that the two of them were an item. While there is a 19 year age gap between them, Kourt’s friends approve, and think he is much better for her than ex BF Younes Bendjima. “All of their friends know she’s head over heels for Luka,” a source told PEOPLE. “None of her friends liked Younes, and they all love Luka even though he’s only 20! They think he’s good for her, and he’s a very down to earth and good guy.”

Kourt is known for being super private about her relationships, even with her family, but that didn’t stop the mom of three from displaying a bit of PDA while out with Luka in Chicago on Sept. 15. She and Luka along with friends Malika Haqq, Jonathan Cheban and Dave Grutman, partied it up in the Windy City, and were seen getting a bit handsy. While she is trying to keep this current relationship on the DL, it’s definitely no secret that Kourt loves dating younger guys–Younes is 14 years younger and baby daddy, Scott Disick, is four years younger. “She’s never felt sexier or more in control and dating younger guys just adds to her feeling of empowerment. Right now Kourtney just wants to have fun, she’s got young energy and honestly questions whether a guy her own age could even keep up with her,” a source close to the reality star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Kourt is fresh off her breakup with Younes, who she dated for close to two years, but it’s probably a good thing, as he is actually in a bit of trouble with the law. Younes was recently sued by a security guard who alleged that he attacked him last April at Coachella, while there with Kourtney. Since that wasn’t the first incident where Younes put his violent behavior on display, it’s no wonder her friends didn’t approve. She can’t have that craziness around her kids!