Kim Kardashian Devastated Khloe Is Moving Back To Cleveland: ‘They’re Closer Than Ever’

With Kourtney Kardashian allegedly not wanting to be part of the famous family anymore, sisters Kim and Khloe are closer than ever. Kim is now heartbroken that Khloe is moving back to Cleveland with Tristan Thompson.

The driving plotline on Keeping Up With The Kardashians this season has been all about how Kourtney Kardashian, 39, allegedly doesn’t want to be a part of the famous family anymore. That means sisters Kim, 37, and Khloe, 34, have grown even closer in their bonds as siblings. Koko’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, is heading back to Cleveland as the Cavaliers start NBA training camp on Sept. 28 and it’s killing Kim that her sister and best ally will be so far away. “It is breaking Kim’s heart that she might lose Khloe and True to Cleveland again. Kim has really come to rely on Khloe, they’re closer than they’ve even been right now so it’s very hard for her to accept that Khloe will be packing up and moving so far away,” a source close to Kim tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Khloe’s move means an end to the Kar-Jenner “triplets” playtime, as Kim’s nine-month-old daughter Chicago West, Kylie Jenner‘s eight-month-old daughter Stormi Webster and Koko’s five-month-old daughter True Thompson have become so close. The baby cousins have had plenty of bonding time over the summer with adorable sleep overs and play dates. Kim is heartbroken that True will be living halfway across the country from her little besties.

“Kim says she fully supports Khloe’s decision to stand by Tristan and follow him to Cleveland, but that hasn’t stopped her from trying to change Khoe’s mind. Kim worries that Khloe will be lonely in Cleveland without her family. Plus, Kim thinks it’s so important for True to grow up around her cousins. But more than anything she just really wants her sister close,” our insider adds.

“But Khloe’s not budging, Tristan’s made it clear to her that he wants and needs her and True to be with him in Cleveland and she’s committed to making sure he’s happy and that their relationship stays solid. It’s going to be very hard to be there without her sisters and her mom. But now that True is old enough to travel without any worries, Khloe can easily hop on a flight to LA whenever she gets homesick,” our source adds. It took a lot for Khloe to forgive Tristan after his alleged cheating scandal less than a week before she gave birth to True in April. No wonder she wants to be in Cleveland to keep an eye on him and make sure he doesn’t do anything to hurt her again.