Kim Kardashian Totally On-Board With Kanye’s Instagram Rant: It’s His Way Of ‘Honoring’ Her

It’s ride or die when it comes to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West! Kim knew Ye’ was planning on posting videos to call out Drake, Tyson Beckford and Nick Cannon, in her defense! In fact, she gave Ye’ her blessing! Here’s what Kim thinks…

Kim Kardashian, 37, is standing by her man’s side. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star knew Kanye West, 41, was going to publicly defend her by calling out Drake, 31, Tyson Beckford, 47, and Nick Cannon, 37, on Instagram. “Kim is completely supportive of Kanye expressing his feelings on social media. She knew all about Kanye’s plans before he even posted the videos, and she gave him her full blessing,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY!

In case you didn’t log into Instagram today (or for some reason don’t have the immensely popular app), then you missed Ye’s series of heated rants on his IG account on September 20. In four separate videos, the “Love It” rapper “expressed” how some things didn’t “sit right with his spirit.” — They would be: The fact that (Ye believes) Drake purposely let the rumors fly that he had slept with Kim, and even seemingly fueled the rumors by making a song with line “KiKi, do you love me?” At one point, fans thought KiKi was Kim because of the similarity in names. Ye also brought up music, among other things about his rift with Drizzy.

While the majority of posts were about Drake, Ye then called out Nick Cannon for egging on the rumor that Drizzy and Kim had slept together during an appearance on Everyday Struggle. Ye later gave Tyson Beckford a shoutout for his spat with Kim online in August. Beckford commented on one of her photos writing, “Sorry. I don’t care for it personally” and “She’s not real, doctor fucked up on her right hip.”

So, you can see why Kim was “happy” Ye’ came to her defense. “She felt like he was honoring her and their marriage and defending her by finally getting everything off his chest,” the source reveals. “Kim loves her husband very much and felt like this was the right time and the right thing to do.”