Khloe Kardashian’s Flat Abs — 5 Times She’s Shown Off Stomach Since Giving Birth: Her Diet

Khloe Kardashian lost a whopping 33 pounds in three months after having baby True, and she’s been showing off her post-baby body on Insta. See her hottest pics so far below!



Khloe Kardashian‘s post-baby snap back is pretty legendary. She dropped 33 pounds in three months thanks to breastfeeding and getting back to her five-to-six days a week gym routine. She actually revealed in early September that she still has 17 pounds to get to her pre-baby weight, but we think she looks absolutely fantastic, and she should take all the time she needs to get to her ideal body. Khloe went on a beach vacation with her mom Kris Jenner and baby True Thompson in early September, and posted a bunch of sexy bikini and bathing suit pics.

Khloe wrote on her app that “I’m still eating healthy (when I can) and working out, but some days are harder than others.” She added, “I’m just not putting pressure on myself and enjoying being a mommy. I know I’ll hit my fitness goal — and it will feel sooooo good!” We agree! Khloe works hard for her tight and toned body, and that satisfaction of hard work is priceless! Khloe has never been afraid of lifting weights in the gym, and that’s the key to tightening and toning.

Khloe’s following a balanced diet. She works with nutritionist Dr. Goglia, who has her following a diet of 25 percent carbs, 25 percent fat and 50 percent protein. It’s very important to choose the “right” carbs to eat them and still lose weight. She’s written on her blog that she is choosing single-ingredient or simple carbohydrates. “Potatoes, rice, yams, sweet potatoes and oatmeal should be consumed daily. These are your energy-source friends, many of which have anti-inflammatory benefits, as well!” She’s trying to mainly avoid things like muffins, bagels, and bread, which tend to be more processed.