There’s a first time for everything! A very pregnant Kate Hudson warned that she might go into labor when she appeared on the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ with her mom — and her huge baby bump!

Kate Hudson, 39, may be expecting her third child any day now, but that didn’t stop the actress from appearing on Ellen DeGeneres’ show with her mom Goldie Hawn, 72, on Sept. 20. The mother/daughter pair jumped right into pregnancy talk when Ellen pointed out how massive Kate’s baby bump was under her black pantsuit. “Let’s just say you’ve probably never had anyone this pregnant on your show,” Kate admitted. “Water could go any second.” But lucky for the actress, Ellen was extra prepared, pulling out a pair of oven mitts and tongs. The home goods — spoiler alert! — didn’t end up being necessary, but Kate might want to keep them around. It’s clear she’s going to give birth any day now.

While she already has two boys — Ryder, 14, and Bingham, 7 — this will be her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, not to mention her first little girl. The couple made their big announcement on Instagram with a gender reveal. Kate followed up with baby bump pictures one after another, so fans have been able to follow along with her entire pregnancy. Whether she was doing yoga in a sports bra or boating in a bikini, the actress has flaunted her baby belly loud and proud. She even had to clarify in one pic that she wasn’t naked. “I’m just so huge you can’t see my shorts,” she said. “I can’t see them either.”

When it comes to baby names for Kate’s first girl, she and Danny are still on the fence! “We have a couple of them,” Kate said. “We’re going to decide when the day comes.” Which, judging by her baby bump, could be as soon as today or tomorrow! We’d love to know what her options are since her son’s names are already so unique.

We just wonder if this next birth will be anything like Kate’s last one, which lasted a whopping 18 hours! It was so long that Goldie went for a swim while her daughter was in labor, and even left at one point to grab Doritos and pizza. “I got hungry,” she told Ellen. LOL! What kinds of crazy things will she get up to this time around?