Kanye West Claps Back At Tyson Beckford For Feud With Kim Kardashian: This Doesn’t ‘Sit Right’ With Me

Kanye West just posted a series of Instagram videos that not only shaded Nick Cannon and Drake, but also slammed Tyson Beckford over body-shaming comments he made about his wife Kim Kardashian. Kanye said, [A]s far as Tyson Beckford go, don’t speak on my wife bro. Like none of y’all speak on my wife, period. Like, what is y’all thinking about? I’m married, we in love, we a family. Y’all be promoting all that negativity. Y’all think that sh*t is cool on social media. It don’t sit right with my soul; it don’t sit right with my spirit. And as men, all three of y’all, y’all come talk to me; y’all holla at me. We’ll work it out; we’ll come to a resolution. It’s fine.

At the end of his rant on the three of them, Kanye expressed that all of the negative comments made out Kim clearly haven’t felt good. “It just don’t sit right with me and I had to express that to ya’ll because you know what I’m saying?” he added. “I had to get on the phone to express it to you like this — Nick Cannon, Drake, Tyson Beckford, all that wasn’t sitting right with me.” Watch the whole video below!

Kim and Tyson got into a major feud after Beckford commented on an Instagram post shared by the Shade Room of Kim Kardashian, writing, “Sorry I don’t care for it personally. She is not real, the doctor f**ked up on her right hip.” In a second post, he also claimed that he liked “natural women.” Kim clapped back, replying, “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” a response which some fans felt like was a homophobic jab at Tyson.

We'll keep you posted on how Drake, Nick or Tyson respond to being called out like this.