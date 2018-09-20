Kanye West Confirms He’s Cool With Beyonce & JAY-Z As He Reignites Feud W/ Drake: They’re Family

Following his Sept. 20 Instagram rant, Kanye West is proving he still has a few friends on his side, with an Instagram post dedicated entirely to Beyonce & Jay-Z.

Make no mistake – if there are two people that Kanye West, 41, is not feuding with, it’s Jay-Z, 48, and Beyoncé, 37. In fact, the pair are considered family to the rapper, according to a new Instagram post! Following a social media tirade against Drake, Nick Cannon, and Tyson Beckford on Sept. 20, Kanye wanted the world to know he’s still got a few people on his team. In a photo that he posted of the two stars, Jay-Z is seen embracing his wife, with his arm wrapped tight around her shoulder. “famleeeeee,” Kanye captioned the post.

The Insta love for Bey and her man isn’t as random as you may think. If you take a closer look at Beyonce’s outfit in the image, you’ll see she is wearing Yeezys on her feet! Queen B co-signed Kanye right back.The Season 5 PVC Mules matched Bey’s dress flawlessly. Its no secret that the outspoken rapper takes his Yeezy designs very seriously, so repping the line is the ultimate show of support!

Fans were shocked to see Kanye’s post though, given the tumultuous relationship he’s shared with Jay-Z throughout the past few months. In June of 2018, Jay-Z and Beyonce released their surprise album, and one track touched upon their drama with Ye. “I ain’t going to nobody for nothing when me and my wife beefing//I don’t care if the house on fire, I’m dying, n**ga, I ain’t leaving,” lyrics on “Friends” read, alluding to why he was a no-show at Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s 2014 wedding. Now – Kanye is putting that drama behind him! “damn where did the beef go ?!?” one fan questioned in the comments. “You fixed it ye,” another applauded. “This Just Made My Whole Life,” a third fan wrote.

The Carters centric post came just over an hour after Kanye went on a scathing Instagram rant against a number of his rivals. In a series of four Instagram posts, Kanye went IN on Drake, Nick, and Tyson, for the world to see. “Now if i wasn’t in a medicated state I might have thought ‘Hey Pusha, don’t diss Drake on my beat. And, I spoke about that and took accountability for that. Now what I’m looking for, for my spirit to take accountability is the fact that it’s people making rumors or thinking that you f–k my wife, and you not saying nothing and you carry it like that, that don’t sit well with my spirit,” Kanye says one of the Instagram clips.

With Sept. 20 marking the Los Angeles date of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On The Run tour, could Kim and Kanye show up to the concert tonight? Only time will tell!