Kanye West Slams Drake For Letting People Think He ‘F*cked His Wife’ Kim K in Explosive IG Video

Kanye West went OFF on Instagram on Sept. 20, with some harsh words for Drake, Nick Cannon & more of his rivals.



In a series of four Instagram videos, Kanye West, 41, took shots at Drake, 31, on Sept. 20, further dragging out their ongoing feud. In one of the videos, Ye slams Drake for letting fans believe he once hooked up with Kim Kardashian, his wife. “Now if i wasn’t in a medicated state I might have thought ‘Hey Pusha, don’t diss Drake on my beat. And, I spoke about that and took accountability for that. Now what I’m looking for, for my spirit to take accountability is the fact that it’s people making rumors or thinking that you f–k my wife, and you not saying nothing and you carry it like that, that don’t sit well with my spirit,” Kanye says in the Instagram clip.

“You know, if I had a girlfriend from Chicago and her name was “Rineeta” and you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn’t make no song called “RiRi”. Like, ‘Ah I don’t know where it come from?’ — You too smart for that bro,” Ye continues. Kim may not be ‘Kiki’ in Drake’s track, In My Feelings,” but Kanye definitely does not like the similarities between their names.

Drake wasn’t the only rapper that Kanye had some scathing words for. Nick Cannon, 37, received the same treatment. “There’s a couple things that I want to address,” Kanye said in the first video he posted. “First of all I want to address Nick Cannon. Like, I understand that you used to date my wife, but you know you give an interview don’t mention my wife. If someone brings my wife up, you say, ‘Ay, I respect that man, I’m not speaking on that.’ Don’t be making no suggestions like nobody f–ked my wife,” Kanye said in his rant. The rapper also took the opportunity to call out Tyson Beckford, over body-shaming comments he previously made about his wife. Ye aired out alllll his dirty laundry in his posts.

Kanye’s very public shot at Drake came just one hour after Drizzy released a brand new song, “No Stylist,” with French Montana. On the track, Drake threw some shade of his own. “I told her don’t wear no 350s around me,” Drake raps in one verse, a clear reference to Kanye’s Yeezy 350 sneaker line. It looks like this feud isn’t simmering down anytime soon.