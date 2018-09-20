Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Take Love To Italy After Reports They’re Married: See Sweet Pic

That’s amore! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin looked so in love on a lunch date in Italy, however, Justin was missing one very important item of clothing!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin only had eyes for each other, as they dined al fresco in Italy, on Sept. 20. The couple has been making the European rounds as Hailey is walking in various shows for fashion week, including ones in New York, London, and Milan. However, they stopped for a quick break to dine on some delicious Italian food and continue their streak as the world’s most adorable couple. Hailey looked sweet in a white lacy dress that she paired with ankle boots, while Justin kept it super casual in a white tank top, shorts, and a backwards hat, but one things was noticeably missing…his shoes!

The “No Brainer” singer went barefoot for his date with his lady love–clearly the phrase, “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service,” does not apply to mega pop stars. But neither he, Hailey, or anyone else for that matter, seemed to mind. Justin is obviously too wrapped up in his love for Hailey to be bothered with minor details, like putting shoes on.

Although, it has been a whirlwind week for the couple, as they applied for a marriage license, in a New York City Courthouse, on Sept. 14, prompting rumors that they had wed. Hailey’s uncle, Alec Baldwin, seemed to confirm the news during the 2018 Emmy’s, but we later learned that Justin and Hailey have 60 days to use the license. So while they aren’t married just yet, it looks like it might happen soon!

Just four days after applying for the license, they jetted off to London where Hailey walked in the Adidas fashion show. Justin also surprised fans and lucky passersby with an impromptu concert outside of Buckingham Palace, where he played Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” and his 2016 hit, “Cold Water.” Seems like he’s really embracing this new carefree vibe–facial hair, surprise concerts, no shoes– Justin is really out here living his best life! We can’t wait to see what their wedding will be like!