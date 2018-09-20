Jinger Duggar Disables Insta Comments After Being Shamed For Putting Daughter, 2 Mos., In Mittens

She seriously can’t catch a break! Jinger and her husband are under fire for their parenting skills again, and you won’t believe the pic that has caused so much criticism. See for yourself!

This has got to be a record! Jinger Duggar, 24, and Jeremy Vuolo, 31, welcomed their first daughter Felicity to the world on July 19 — and in just two months, the new parents have received an insane amount of criticism. We don’t blame Jinger for disabling comments on a recent photo of her baby girl. We’d do the same! When the Counting On star posted a sweet shot of Felicity sleeping in a pink eyelet dress, a flower headband and a pair of gray mittens, some fans freaked over the fact that her hands were covered. “Those mitts are so stupid,” one said. “They need to self soothe and they can’t with those mitts…get them off. They aren’t going to take their eyes out.”

Does it really matter if Jinger keeps her daughter from scratching her face by sticking little gloves on her hands? It’s hard to see the harm in that, but people seem determined to find ways to critique the new mom. She was once even told that a pink bow headband was a “suffocation hazard.” Can’t she dress her kid in peace? She disabled comments on that post as well, after haters honed in on her baby acne and car seat straps. And Jinger isn’t alone — trolls have found issue with her husband, too! When Jeremy posted a picture studying for seminary with Felicity in his arms, he was slammed for holding her too close to the laptop screen.

Jinger isn’t the only mom who has disabled her Instagram comments recently. After five-month-old True Thompson‘s complexion was criticized for being darker than Stormi Webster and Chicago West‘s, Khloe Kardashian, 34, kept trolls from bashing her baby by turning comments off.

Can’t these new moms and their little ones just post pictures in peace? If turning off comments means Jinger can tune out negative commentary, we’re so glad she took that step!