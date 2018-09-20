Tweets
Stephen Jackson Vs. Andrew Wiggins: NBA Stars Ignite Crazy Feud Over Jimmy Butler Trade

Jimmy Butler demanded the Minnesota Timberwolves trade him, which set off a wild and shady social media scuffle between his teammate, Andrew Wiggins, and NBA champ Stephen Jackson!

So, this is what went down: Jimmy Butler, 29, wants to get the hell out of Minnesota, as he requested on Sept. 19 that his team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, trade him to one of three teams. Jimmy’s only spent one season with the Timberwolves, and one is enough for Nick Wiggins, 27. Nick, a Canadian professional basketball player and older brother of Jimmy’s teammate, Andrew Wiggins, 23, tweeted-and-deleted “Hallelujah” in response to the news, according to ESPN.

That shade upset Stephen Jackson, 40, an ex-NBA star who won the chip with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003. Stephen, who’s now an ESPN analyst, responded to Nick’s tweet with an Instagram video of an imagined conversation between Andrew and Nick. Stephen (as Andrew) said Nick shouldn’t have sent that tweet because Jimmy “plays with a lot of heart,” while Andrew does not. “And that’s why Cleveland traded [you]. No bullsh*t. …Keep that same energy.” From there, Andrew went on his Instagram stories and said “SJ/Old dudes stay hating like he was anything special … I keep that same energy everywhere I go!”

Nick then responded to that, saying Stephen “never been on a highlight unless [Tim] Duncan was double-teamed or [Tony Parker?] kicked it to you. When’s the last time you seen your own highlights pop up on the tube!!? Lol your retirement look(s) like its going great, nice wall.” Stephen pointed out that he’s a NBA championship while Nick hasn’t made it into the league. “I see your [Google] don’t work. What NBA us played in again. What chip u got? Oh my bad yo brother made it. Truth hurt. U suck too, klown. Respect it or check it. … Retirement is great. Thanks for asking. I’m on TV more than your brother.”

Forget Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly, because that was a “killshot.” Meanwhile, what does Jimmy Butler – you know, the guy who set off this social media feud between Nick, Andrew and Stephen – think about this? He laughed it off. In an Instagram story showing him working out, he threw a sly shade of his own. “Hallelujah,” he said. “Keep that same energy. Amen.”

Here’s hoping that Jimmy has a reason to say “amen.” The man, who spent his first six seasons in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, reported requested that the Timberwolves trade him to either the Brooklyn Nets, the Los Angeles Clippers and/or the New York Knicks. Jimmy has one more year left on his current deal and a player option for the 2019-2020 season. The Wolves better trade him now or risk losing him without getting anything in return.