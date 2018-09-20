Did Drake Just Diss Kanye West In His New Song, ‘No Stylist’ With French Montana? – See Lyrics

French Montana tapped Champagne Papi for his latest single, ‘No Stylist,’ & the song throws some subtle shade at Kanye West!

Drake, 31, and French Montana, 33, are proving to be the ultimate duo in their new track, “No Stylist.” The two rappers flaunt their swag in showy lyrics that detail their expensive tastes. “And that’s Ro in the back, only Gucci on my back,” French spits on the track. But – not everything is gucci between Drake and Kanye West, 41. Drizzy takes aim at his rival in one verse, further dragging out the two rappers’ ongoing feud. “I told her don’t wear no 350s around me,” Drake raps, a clear reference to Kanye’s Yeezy 350 sneaker line.

Fans immediately picked up on Drake’s diss towards Ye. “What is it about teaming up with French Montana that makes @drake want to diss people? First common, then @ JoeBudden , now Kanye,” one fan on Twitter said. “Hahahahaha imagine those yeezy 350 wankers listening to @Drake ‘s bar,” another laughed about the verse. Still – one fan called Drake petty for his lyrics! “Drake said “don’t wear no 350s around me” in “No Stylist.” That song dropped the same time the new Yeezy 350s dropped. #petty”

All shade aside, the single features some pretty epic cover art. Famed New York City MC Slick Rick is pictured next to French in the cover! “Shout out to one of the originators, @therulernyc for being on this epic cover with me. !!” French said when sharing the image. L-E-G-E-N-D-A-R-Y. Although Slick isn’t featured on the track, it looks like he’s given it his stamp of approval.

The diss at Kanye comes just two weeks after Ye threw some shade of his own. In his latest single, “I Love It,” Kanye rapped, “How you start a family? The condom slipped up,” in one verse. Fans instantly were convinced that he was taking shots at Yeezy! Then, a source told Hollywoodlife EXCLUSIVELY about how Drake felt about the lyrics. “Kanye has put Drake in a tough spot, yet again,” our source said. “Even though the lyrics in Kanye and Lil Pump’s song are vague everyone in the industry’s buzzing that it’s about Drake and that bugs the hell out of him. Drake is in a weird place at the top of the rap game, where everyone thinks any subtle diss is automatically about him, so he ends up taking it personally.”