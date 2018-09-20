Dear Professor Ford: Amy Schumer, Debra Messing & More Stars Thank Brett Kavanaugh’s Accuser

Celebrities are thanking Professor Christine Blasey Ford for having the courage to come forward with her allegations that SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh drunkenly tried to rape her in high school. We’ve got their messages of support.

The Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh, 53, have come to a halt with the accusations that he tried to rape a woman while they were in high school in the ’80s. Professor Christine Blasey Ford courageously came forward with the allegations that he drunkenly pinned her to a bed, tried to silence her by putting his hand over her mouth and tried to undress her before she was able to get away. Celebs have taken to Twitter to pledge their support and demand an investigation into her allegations in a viral video. #DearProfessorFord trended throughout the day on Sept. 19. So far the FBI has refused to investigate her claims, saying it’s not a departmental matter and Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley, (R-IA) is refusing to open an investigation as well. Ford had to move and go into hiding due to actual death threats!

“# DearProfessorFord, your sisters have a message for you: we believe you. We call on Senators to demand a full, fair and trauma-informed investigation,” Oscar winner Julianne Moore tweeted along with the video that she participated in. Numerous women as well as other celebs like America Ferrera, Gabrielle Union a read a message that among other things tells Ford: “We want you to know that you are not alone. You are a survivor. Millions of us have your back.”

“I have always used Wednesday’s to show love & support to women. Today I do so by standing alongside my sisters. # DearProfessorFord, you are strong, a survivor & not alone. We have your back. We call on Senators to demand a full & fair investigation,” Gabrielle tweeted along with the video. Amy Schumer did the same and wrote “ # DearProfessorFord: We believe you because we’ve been you. A fair and full investigation is not only crucial. It’s OUR right.”

# DearProfessorFord: Thank you for willingly standing up despite defamation and a storied history of women like Anita Hill who were not believed. In the words of @ MazieHirono, it’s time for us men to shut up and stand up,” Chelsea Handler tweeted along with the video. Debra Messing passed it along as well, tweeting “ # DearProfessorFord: I believe you. I believe you deserve a full and fair investigation for the immense trauma you have endured. And I believe, in the words of @ maziehirono, we, the men, MUST shut up and step up.”

#DearProfessorFord, your sisters have a message for you: we believe you. We call on Senators to demand a full, fair and trauma-informed investigation. pic.twitter.com/Of32UZ6JFx — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) September 19, 2018

#DearProfessorFord: @SarahKSilverman talks about the bravery of Christine Blasey Ford coming forward with her sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court appointee Brett Kavanaugh. #ILYAmerica pic.twitter.com/SlVvsOB6s8 — I Love You America (@ilyamerica) September 20, 2018

Sarah Silverman took things a step further. The comedian taped a 2:20 minute video supporting Professor Ford and laid out the allegations against Kavanaugh, even including video of a speech he gave in 2015 where he joked “What happens at Georgetown Prep stays at Georgetown Prep.” That’s the school he was attending when the alleged sexual assault went down. Thousands of others tweeted their support with the hashtag #DearProfessorFord to let her know how appreciative they are for her coming forward, even though it has turned her life upside down as a result.