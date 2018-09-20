Conor McGregor At UFC 229 Press Conference: Says He Would’ve ‘Murdered’ Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor took verbal swings at opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov as he took whiskey swigs! Watch Conor threaten the lightweight champ at the Sept. 20 UFC 229 press conference.

Conor McGregor, 30, would’ve attacked more than that bus he was arrested over, according to the man himself. He would’ve “murdered” Khabib Nurmagomedov, 30, too, if the Russian fighter stepped outside the vehicle — yes, the reported reason Conor went berserk on the bus on April 5! And the two only just met. He was coming face to face with Khabib, the Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight champion, for the first time at the UFC 229 press conference in New York City on Sept. 20. Awkward, considering Conor used to carry that title. As expected, their stare down got personal, fast. And here’s a run down on some of the insults Conor snarled at Khabib, whom he’s set to fight on Oct. 6. Seriously, the tamest thing at this press conference was Conor’s handle of whiskey, which was UFC 229-sponsored!

“Little rat,” “little weasel,” “fanboy b*tch,” and “mad backwards c*nt” were just a few of the niceties he hurled Khabib’s way at the press conference. The reason Conor’s so wound up — well, besides the whiskey — is because he’s reportedly got beef with Khabib. Yup, this isn’t just a masochism showdown. As for why Conor targeted Khabib’s bus back in April, it was allegedly out of retaliation, as we’ve told you in the original surrender story. “I’m told from multiple sources with knowledge that the motive was “retaliation” after Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team confronted Artem Lobov, one of Conor McGregor’s teammates and best friends, earlier this week,” ESPN and MMA fighting journalist Ariel Helwani tweeted on April 5. As for why Conor’s teammate and Khabib were reportedly feuding, “things have been escalating for a while between both sides (long history),” Ariel added in another tweet the same day.

“When the person you were looking for showed up, you took a sh*t on the back of the bus, so shut your f*cking mouth!!!” Conor roared at the press conference, which you can watch below. “I just thank the Lord Jesus Christ that that man doesn’t have the balls to step off that bus…this man would be dead right now,” he added. “He would be in a box and I would be in a cell and we would not have this great fight ahead of us.”

You can listen to Conor’s full spew of insults above. Conor’s lowest blow, in our opinion? “You’ll do nothing.”