Colton Underwood’s ‘Bachelor’ journey has just begun! He meets the first 3 contestants on the Sept. 20 edition of ‘Ellen’ during a game of ‘Know or Go.’ So, do the ladies impress Colton? Find out now!

Start researching now, ladies! You never know when you’re going to be put on the spot! Colton Underwood, 26, is introduced to three gorgeous contestants — Sydney, Annie, and Katie — on The Ellen DeGeneres while playing a game of “Know or Go.” They have to answer questions about everything from Colton to football.

Sydney is up first, and she has to come up with her best pickup line to Colton. It’s not great, but it”l do. Annie has to reveal the most attractive thing about Colton. She says that it’s “definitely that he loves dogs.” Colton is a dog lover, so Annie impresses him. Annie also adds that she has 7 dogs of her own! Katie is asked to come up with her ideal first date with Colton. She says they would go to Malibu and it would have “something with food.”

However, Katie has to go when her poem doesn’t rhyme. One minute she’s there, the next she’s not. It’s almost like The Bachelor edition of Russian roulette! Ellen is serious about this! Sydney is kicked out of the game as well for not knowing how many chambers of the heart there are. Annie is the only one left, and she has to answer the big question: when is Colton’s birthday? He also shares a birthday with Ellen DeGeneres. She guesses November 27, but she’s a few months off. Colton and Ellen’s birthday is January 26! That was a tough question. Colton is set to start filming The Bachelor soon. Season 23 will air in January 2019 on ABC. Will he find the true love he’s been searching for? We’ll just have to wait and see!