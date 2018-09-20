Is Colin Kaepernick Making Triumphant NFL Return: The Two Teams Rumored To Be Interested

Time to crack some clues! Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, dropped hints on the two teams that Colin Kaepernick may make his NFL comeback with. Watch the video from Sept. 20.

Colin Kaepernick, 30, has been a free agent ever since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers on March 3, 2017. But his hiatus from the NFL may end soon, according to his lawyer Mark Geragos! The attorney didn’t name-drop the NFL teams who may be interested in signing on the quarterback. But he did drop someone’s name you weren’t expecting! “I would just say, stay tuned…that next week there may be some news,” he told TMZ Sports on Sept. 20. After being pressed further on who those teams are — the Miami Dolphins were scratched out, even though the lawyer admitted Colin still watches the team’s games — he finally relented, “I wouldn’t say the Dolphins…I’ve got two other teams that’ll remain nameless.”

And that’s when he caved…sort of. “I’ll say this. If Al Davis was still alive,” Mark told the outlet. “That’s all I’m going to say.” Al owned the Raiders until passing away in 2011, but don’t lose hope, Oakland fans. His son Mark Davis succeeded his dad as owner, which is good news for Colin, because Mark was not a critic of Nike’s choice to sign Colin for its controversial campaign. You know, the whole reason why it’s such a big deal for Colin to return to the NFL, since the ad represents Colin’s activism against minority oppression, which he kick started by sitting during the National Anthem at a 2016 NFL game! Mark was a fan of Nike’s choice in another TMZ video, posted on Sept. 4.

As for team two, Mark “suggests Patriots owner Robert Kraft could be interested in Colin,” the outlet deduced. You can judge for yourself in the video below. This is major if the Raiders and Patriots are actually interested in taking on Colin. After the quarterback opted out of his contract, he filed a grievance that the NFL and owners “have colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights,” ESPN reported. That’s where Mark came in, who Colin hired for the collusion case against the NFL. And on Aug. 28, the System Arbitrator issued a statement that it “denied the NFL’s request” to dismiss the case, in a tweet Mark posted.

A happy day for Kaepernick fans! As we’ve told you, Colin was worried the Nike campaign set his unemployment in stone. It looks like team owners might be having a change of heart! “He expected backlash from his detractors, but the one thing that it has really done has convinced him that he will never play with an NFL team ever again,” a source close to the quarterback EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Sept. 4. “He knows that a team will not give him a chance with all the controversy it will bring. He has accepted that fact and looks forward to continue to be the activist he has become and pursue change rather than a paycheck in the sport that he loves.”