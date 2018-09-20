Reverse Bambi: 11 Stars Striking The Hot Pose On Instagram — Kylie Jenner & More

See Kylie Jenner and more stars striking the ‘reverse bambi’ pose! Yes, it’s a thing and it’s quite sexy! We’d explain it, but, it’s better if you see for yourself…

Yes, the “reverse Bambi” is a real thing. In case you didn’t know, it’s when someone bends down with their backside toward the camera, while looking back. To be honest, while it seems like an absurd or over-the-top gesture, it’s actually quite sexy. Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and more stars have mastered this pose and we’ve rounded up the best shots! — Check them out in our attache gallery!

There’s just something about popping your booty out for the camera that makes taking a photo so fun. That’s why these stars know that acing the “reverse Bambi” is crucial for their social media presence. The only challenging thing about this pose is that although your back is turned to the camera, you’ve still got to nail sexy poker face. If you were to practice this, I’d be hilarious to watch.

Did you know that the “reverse Bambi” is derived from the pose, “Bambi”? The “Bambi” is when you do the exact same pose, but facing your body toward he camera. Ultimately the both poses are to show confidence. sexiness and a sense of power. So, ladies, flaunt it!

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods lounging by the pool?