Briana DeJesus Finally Reveals Her New BF 8 Mos. After Javi Marroquin Split: So Sweet

Javi who? ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Briana DeJesus has found new love, and posted couple photos as proof on Sept. 19! See the sweet pics, here.

Briana DeJesus, 24, finally showed her new man’s face! The Teen Mom 2 star enjoyed a fair date with Johnny Rodriguez, and posted a cuddly picture with her boyfriend to Instagram on Sept. 19. “My sweet love, thank you for shining your light into the darkness that was surrounding me. 💘💘,” she captioned the sweet shot. The picture appears to be taken at Brooklyn’s Coney Island, since they are standing in front of the Cyclone Coaster, the neighborhood’s iconic roller coaster. And that makes sense, considering that Johnny is a New Yorker! Briana confirmed so herself in an Instagram Live Session on Aug. 6, where she admits she’s dating someone from New York City.

Briana was last linked to her Teen Mom 2 co-star Javi Marroquin, 25, until they confirmed their break up on January 16 after four months of dating. And Briana’s happy she’s moved on to someone who hasn’t dated her other co-stars! “There’s no other baby mama craziness to deal with,” Briana told Radar Online on Sept. 14. The mother of two is referring to her fellow co-star Kailyn Lowry, 26, who also happen’s to be Javi’s ex-wife after she divorced him in 2016! To make matters messier, Javi admitted during the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, which aired on Aug. 27, that he and his ex-wife had sex while him and Briana “were breaking up.” Understandably, Kailyn and Briana don’t have the best relationship. The two have not shied from blasting each other on the small screen and on Twitter!

Alas, the past is the past. Now, Briana looks forward to her new relationship, which she spilled more details on. “It’s nothing crazy and it’s relatively new,” Briana also told Radar Online. But will we see Johnny in Season 9 of Teen Mom 2? “If and when I am, I’ll definitely reveal it and of course you’d see it on the show, as I’m completely open with my life and what’s going on,” she admitted to the outlet.

But there’s one person we shouldn’t expect Briana to film with from here on out — Javi! She said her and her ex-boyfriend “don’t speak at all” and “are not filming together” to the same outlet on Sept. 4.