The Braxton family is in shambles, and Toni wants to bring everyone together again. Check out this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 20 episode of ‘Braxton Family Values!’

Toni Braxton and her mom, Evelyn, talk about the current state of their family in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new Braxton Family Values. The sisters have been fighting nonstop and even refused to continue production on the show. Toni finds herself caught in the middle. “I think what happened is this: that they got caught up into the fame so they lost, to me, they lost a lot,” Evelyn says. “They lost a friendship. They lost communication because sometimes they don’t talk about certain things until the camera is rolling.” Evelyn can’t get too involved in the drama because it might impact her health.

Toni wants to help bring her sisters together again and stop the fighting. “I think in any family a small government forms and everyone has their role,” Toni says. “I’m almost like the mother sister, a general, a sergeant, you know? They listen to you, you get heard, you have authority. But I just want to bring my sisters and us all together. We’re going to work this out, so we can get past this.”

Toni tells Evelyn that she’ll keep her updated on the progress with her sisters. It’s not going to be easy, but the family will be stronger in the end once they come out of this. Braxton Family Values airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv. The explosive two-part season finale will air Sept. 27 and Oct. 4 on WE tv. Spiritual life coach Iyanla Vanzant will help the sisters try to repair their broken relationships. Will she succeed?