Beyonce Reunites With Ousted Destiny’s Child Member LaTavia Roberson For The 1st Time In 18 Years

This is the second time in a week that Bey has reunited with an old bandmate, and we can’t handle the nostalgia. See her sweet shot with LaTavia — after almost two decades apart!

What is going on? Just a week after former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett, 37, showed up to Beyonce‘s On The Run II tour for an adorable baby bump photo, LaTavia Roberson, 36, came to a concert with her mom — and their picture is just as cute. There must be something in the water because these lovely ladies don’t do this often. In fact, Bey and LaTavia haven’t seen each other in close to 20 years. “It was so wonderful sharing a laugh and spending time with my FRIEND of 30 yrs,” LaTavia said. “Hadn’t seen Bey in 18 yrs. My mother @cheryl_lastrap is clearly tickled.” She was so right! All three women looked like they were having a blast — especially Cheryl. And while LaTavia’s face can’t be seen in the picture, it’s clear by the huge smile on Beyonce’s that the former bandmates are both sharing a laugh.

As if fans weren’t already freaking enough over the sweet reunion, Queen B’s mom shared a photo of the moment on social media as well. This one featured LaTavia and her daughter hugging. Beyonce was wearing a crop top and matching skirt with center-parted curls, while LaTavia sported jean shorts and a mesh top. Both women looked amazing — so amazing in fact, that some people left comments asking if it was an old photo of them. But more incredible than their gorgeous pic is the fact that they were even in the same room to take one!

That’s because, just like LeToya, LaTavia’s departure from Destiny’s Child was a messy one. The two singers didn’t find out that they’d been replaced by Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin until the Say My Name music video was released. Ouch! This all led to a lawsuit that was settled out of court, and it’s been unclear ever since whether or not they ever officially made up with Beyonce.

But since both LeToya and LaTavia visited Beyonce on tour and only had kind words to say about their reunions, it’s clear that they’ve let bygones be bygones. We’re so happy to hear that and can’t help but wonder — could this possibly mean a reunion is on the way? Fingers crossed!