Beyonce’s Beyhive Defends Her After Ex Drummer Claims She Molested Her With ‘Dark Magic’

The Beyhive is coming for Beyonce’s former drummer, who is claims the superstar is using ‘dark magic’ to molest her in a campaign of harassment that includes murdering her kitten.

Beyonce is a practitioner of the dark arts according to her former drummer. Kimberly Thompson has filed a temporary restraining order against the superstar, making wild claims that Bey is harassing her through “Extreme witchcraft, Dark magic” and “Magic spells of sexual molestation,” according to court paperwork obtained by The Blast. She also claims Beyonce murdered her kitten. In the documents Kimberly states that “I worked for her as her drummer for her band for 7 years.”

The site did some digging and Kimberly apparently performed with Beyoncé as part of an all-female band at some point. She’s has several of her own albums released on her self-owned record label and has appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers as part of The 8G Band on his NBC talk show. Kimberly also claims in her paperwork that Bey has caused her to lose many jobs, made her suffer from extreme exhaustion, and goes on to claim the singer has stolen “homes and large losses of property” and also stole her computer.

A judge denied Kimberly’s request for a restraining order because her claims were simply too bizarre according to The Blast. The Beyhive wasn’t having any of the drummer accusing their queen of being a witch and took to Twitter to vent. “Use that witchcraft on me @ beyonce i’m begging,” one fan asked while another joked, “like a restraining order going to stop her lmao queen of witchcraft.” Another added, “I mean if that’s what it takes to have her money? Sign me up. # Beyoncé I’m ready.”

that drummer said Beyoncé was a witch and the hive STANNED lmaooo we love our supreme — beyoncé's wig (@brownxloud) September 21, 2018

If Beyoncé is a witch, then so am I. pic.twitter.com/2RWQCjycq2 — the benevolent daibella (@Daibellaaa) September 21, 2018

Some fans actually believed Kimberly’s dark arts claims, with many responding “Wbk” for “We been knew,” meaning that they thought it was obvious that Bey was into witchcraft of some kind. “Wbk and controlling people and taking over the world,” one fan tweeted while another added, “i believe her, they dabble in all that sh*t in the music industry.” Another stan loved the news, tweeting “Beyoncé being a witch isn’t unbelievable. Ugh i love her.”