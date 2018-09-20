Alyssa Milano: ‘We’ve Got To Delay Kavanaugh Vote — Democracy Is A Full Contact Sport Today’

Count Alyssa Milano in as one of the voters who firmly believes Brett Kavanaugh should NOT be confirmed to SCOTUS until the sexual assault allegations against him are investigated!

Alyssa Milano has an important message to all Americans: get to the polls for the midterm elections in November! The actress and activist spoke to HollywoodLife at the Fahrenheit 11/9 premiere on September 19, and explained that the only way to see real change in our government is to vote, vote, vote on November 6. So many people didn’t know exactly how important midterm years were, but are starting to finally realize… if you want change at the top, you have to start at the bottom. Opposed to another four years of Trump when his first term ends? Do something now!

“I think Democracy is a full contact sport these days and I think in order for it to really work, we have to show up and make it work,” Alyssa told us EXCLUSIVELY at the premiere. “And part of that is not only showing up at the polls, but being part of the process — volunteering for your candidates and doing anything that you can to help break the ship; steer the ship back to sanity.”

Amen! There’s one vote that Alyssa doesn’t want to happen, though. She emphasized that Senate Republicans absolutely need to delay the vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in light of Professor Christine Blasey Ford‘s sexual assault allegations against him. “[Delaying the vote] is everything! You know, obviously… the Republican Party is trying to rush this through,” she said during our interview. “Because they wanna another Supreme Court justice that supports their ideology and they want to do it before the midterms, before they lose the House.”

Professor Ford alleges that Kavanaugh allegedly attempted to drunkenly rape her at a party when they were both in high school. He allegedly held her down and placed his hand over her mouth to silence her screams, according to a letter given to the FBI. The FBI has declined to investigate on the grounds that they don’t consider it a departmental matter; Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley (R-IA) refuses to investigate, as well. Professor Ford has stated that she is willing to testify before the committee if needed.

This is a matter close to Alyssa’s heart. Alyssa was at the forefront of the #MeToo movement, and continues to advocate and fight for women coming forward with their own stories of sexual assault and harassment. She wants to see Professor Ford get the justice she deserves.

Alyssa moderated a live Q&A with Michael Moore following the Fahrenheit 11/9 screening, and told reporters that she’s a major fan of the filmmakers work — especially during today’s volatile political climate. “I think the thing that he does so incredibly well is that he’s not afraid to have perspective,” she said. “And I think in this day and age, so much of perspective is watered down and homogenized for mainstream consumption. It’s almost even more important to have his voice be something that people can hear. You never know really what to expect, except that you’re gonna feel an array of emotions while you’re watching one of his films.”