Alex Sparrow, Star Of Lifetime’s ‘Unreal,’ Releases Heartwarming Music Video For ‘Hello Angel’

Alex Sparrow currently stars as the bad boy ballet dancer in the Lifetime TV series ‘UnReal,’ but music is his first love! Catch the EXCLUSIVE premiere of his brand new music video for ‘Hello Angel’ right here!

Alex Sparrow, 30, was propelled towards stardom in his native Russia after winning the the Russian version of The X Factor at just 17-years-old! After landing a record deal with Universal Music Russia, he even repped his native country at the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest. The singer is a familiar face on television in his home country, having appeared on both The Bachelor, and Dancing With The Stars. Now, Alex is gunning for the hearts of American listeners! The breakout star is currently Los Angeles living, and is premiering his new music video for “Hello Angel,” EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife!

In the touching video, Alex takes a stand against bullying. “This song and video mean a lot to me, as bulling in schools and on the street is a big problem. Children should never be afraid to go to school, or walk down the street, having a constant fear of being exposed to bullying,” Alex told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “My mom and Dad told me that everyone has their own Guardian Angel, and I thought – what if this Guardian Angel would really always be with me and could protect? So, I wrote a song in which I am turning to my Guardian Angel, because each one of us sometimes needs support, and I hope that we will be heard,” he added, touching upon what the song means to him.

It’s no wonder that Alex looks so at home while acting in his music video! The singer is a true triple threat, and has a ton of film experience on his impressive resume. Alex built up his acting chops while attending Moscow Art Theatre Studio School. His dedication to his craft saw him add ‘professional stuntman’ to his name, through his studies at Mosfilm Studios. After relocating to Los Angeles, Alex continued to develop his acting skills, and spent time studying at the Ivana Chubbuck Studio. Alex is proving he can truly do it all! See more from Alex’s non-stop music and television adventures here, and be sure to catch his new music video above!