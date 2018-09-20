Abby Lee Miller Gets Back to Glam & Looks So Happy Celebrating 52nd Bday Amidst Scary Cancer Battle

Abby Lee Miller has been celebrating her birthday week in style. The former ‘Dance Moms’ star was all smiles as she hung out with pals at a Los Angeles nightclub.

It’s been a rough couple of years for Abby Lee Miller. After being sentenced to 366 days in prison for bankruptcy fraud, the former Dance Moms star was released in March 2018 only to be diagnosed with cancer. But, after months of looking worn and thin as she battled through five grueling rounds of chemo, the Pittsburgh native glammed up on Sept. 19 as she hit the town with her pals, a couple of days before she turns 52 on Sept. 21. Abby Lee shared pics of her evening at West Hollywood’s Rage nightclub on her Instagram Stories feed. The reality TV star looked elegant in a sparkly top. Sitting in her wheelchair, she wore a shoulder length, brunette wig and large hooped earrings. The evening just happened to be the seven-year anniversary of the venue’s Club Jete dance night. So Abby Lee had two things to celebrate!

The dance instructor has been keeping her fans in the loop every step of the way on her journey back to health. In April – after complaining of severe back pain – she had surgery and was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Chemotherapy followed, as did physiotherapy. Abby Lee often shares photos of herself stretching and relearning to hold herself up and walk.

At the moment, whenever she’s seen in public, she’s usually in a wheelchair. On Sept. 18 she posted a very glam selfie on to her Instagram page, with the caption, “Shooting for a new Lifetime Special in the big gym at the magnificent California Rehabilitation Center! Wish I could’ve stayed longer!”

Her fans quickly flooded her timeline with compliments. “You look amazing!! Keep fighting!” one person wrote. Another fan added, “You look so beautiful Abby, you’re an inspiration to cancer sufferers all over the world, me included.” Another person spoke for a lot of Dance Mom devotees by simply writing, “Miss Abby you look so beautiful! Can’t wait to see you back on Lifetime TV.” From Abby Lee’s recent posts, it seems that the wait may soon be over.