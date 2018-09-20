Ximena needs answers from Ricky. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ episode, Ricky and Ximena fight as he tries to explain to her what’s really going on with Melissa!

Ximena, 27, was blindsided when Ricky told her that he came to Colombia for Melissa, and now she wants to hear what he has to say in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 23 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. “He made [me] feel betrayed,” Ximena says in the preview. “He made me feel stupid. But I need for him to explain himself.” She also recalls a time when he called her Melissa by mistake when he was kissing her! Now it all makes sense. Ximena goes back to their dinner to talk things out with Ricky. It’s the only way she’s going to learn the truth.

A very pissed off Ximena sits down and says, “I don’t think I have a lot of time to talk but tell me. Finish what you have to say without going around in circles.” Ricky attempts to do that. “There was a time she didn’t speak to me,” Ricky says, before adding that he thinks she was “playing games.” He notes that by the time Ximena had talked to him, he had already bought his tickets to meet Melissa in Colombia. They met up for a date at a restaurant. “Yes, you ate, and what you ate each other, too?” Ximena asks. Ricky replies, “Yes.”

Ximena is furious by his response, but he actually didn’t understand or her the question correctly. So, she asks him again. “No. I never kissed her. No sex. I didn’t do anything with her. I promise,” Ricky says to Ximena. Does she believe him? Will she be able move past this? 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.