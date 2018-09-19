Younes Bendjima Sued For Allegedly Attacking Guard At Coachella With Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex BF, Younes Benjima, reportedly attacked a security guard at Coachella, and now he may pay a major price for his alleged actions.

You’ve been served! Younes Benjima, 25, is being sued after allegedly putting the beatdown on a security guard at Coachella this past April. Mario Herrera filed a lawsuit against the model, claiming he suffered injuries, after Younes allegedly lifted and slammed him against a wall, causing him to have to go to the hospital. Younes was at the music festival with ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and she stayed quiet about the incident while the two were dating.

In the lawsuit, the guard claims he was in front of the male restroom when the attack happened. Apparently, Kourtney was trying to enter the restroom when Mario told her, “no.” That’s when Younes stepped in and tried to enter the bathroom with his then girlfriend. When the guard intervened, Younes allegedly went nuts. In addition to physically attacking the guard, it is reported that Younes fired off a number of expletives, as well. The guard is seeking $5 million in damages and is suing on the grounds of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence. Damn!

This is not the first time Younes has gotten into a physical altercation. Back in March he was at a restaurant with Drake and Odell Beckham Jr., when a restaurant employee allegedly said something rude to Younes causing him to go off. The video, that surfaced in August, shows him punching the unidentified man and pulling his hair, while Younes’s entourage looked on. Perhaps Kourt got sick and tired of Younes’s violent ways, as the two split in August after nearly two years together. She has since been seen out with another younger man, model Luka Sabbat.

While Younes is a trained boxer, it looks like he will have to save his punches for inside the ring from now on. Too bad he doesn’t have Kourt to help him with that $5 mil!