XXXtentacion & Lil Peep Release Haunting Posthumous Song ‘Falling Down’ & Fans Are Freaking Out

We may have lost both XXXtentacion & Lil Peep in the past year, but on Sept. 19, we received a new song from the late rappers.



The late rappers, XXXtentacion, and Lil Peep, dropped a posthumous song on Sept. 19, entitled “Falling Down.” The track, which is being put out by rapper iLoveMakonnen, was co-written by all three artists, according to a Sept. 18 Instagram post. “I posted a few weeks ago about how much it meant to me to know that this song I co-wrote with @lilpeepinspired @xxxtentacion to want to jump on and add some verses. Incredibly excited for y’all to hear it,” Makonnen said. Fans were equally excited about the track. After it was released, Twitter went wild! “Just wow. What a masterpiece,” one fan raved. “Peep’s and x’s new song is lit, i know a lot of people may not like it, but it’s here, and as a fan of both, i am truly grateful for this,” another fan said.

The lyrics to “Falling Down” hauntingly detail the experience of missing someone, a feeling that’s all too relatable for fans of both rappers. “Ko let’s watch the rain as it’s falling down//Sunlight on your skin when I’m not around,” the chorus reads. “Shit don’t feel the same when you’re out of town//Ko, let’s watch the rain as it’s falling down,” Lil Peep continues, in his verse. Fans who are still mourning the loss of both rappers, were grateful to have a new piece of music from the musicians. “Been waiting for this! This will be No 1 on billboard charts for sure,” one Twitter user said.

Lil Peep died last fall at the age of 21, following an accidental drug overdose. He was just 20-years-old at the time of his passing. Four men have been arrested in connection with his murder, but the case is ongoing.

XXXTentacion, who was named in XXL’s Freshman class of 2017, passed away after being shot in Miami on June 18. The 20-year-old rapper was reportedly shopping for motorcycles when a gunman approached him and shot him in his car as he was leaving. RIP to both XXX and Peep – we’ll be bumping this track all day in their honor.