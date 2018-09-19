‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale Live Blog: Who Will Win Season 13?

A winner is about to be crowned. ‘America’s Got Talent’ will announce its season 13 champion on the Sept. 19 episode. So, who will win? Follow along with our live blog!

After weeks and weeks of performances, only 10 finalists have made it this far. Courtney Hadwin, Shin Lim, Michael Ketterer, Vicki Barbolak, Samuel J. Comroe, Glennis Grace, Daniel Emmet, Brian King Joseph, Zurcaroh, and Duo Transcend are all still in the running to become the America's Got Talent season 13 winner. The Sept. 19 finale will feature special performances and guests.

Legendary rock band KISS opens the show with an incredible performance. Now that’s how you kick off a finale! The band performed an electric rendition of their hit “Detroit Rock City” on the AGT stage. The next performance is from none other than Glennis Grace and Bebe Rexha! The fierce ladies team up for an amazing rendition of Bebe’s song with Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be.” Keep refreshing for updates!