Wendy Martinez: 5 Things To Know About Beautiful D.C. Tech Exec, 35, Stabbed To Death While Jogging

So heartbreaking! Washington DC tech exec Wendy Martinez was brutally stabbed to death on her nightly jog by a stranger. We’ve got five things to know about the recently engaged Georgetown grad.

This is just one of those crimes that seems so unthinkable. Wendy Martinez, a 35-year-old tech executive was on her evening jog on Sept. 18 around the streets near her Washington D.C. home when a total stranger pulled out a knife and stabbed her. She was able to stumble in to a nearby Chinese restaurant in the Logan Circle area of the city, but was bleeding heavily from cuts to her neck. Patrons desperately tried to save her before an ambulance arrived, but she died at a local hospital. The murder suspect was later captured on CCTV, and police are actively searching for the man who had no identifiable connection to his victim. We’ve got five things to know Wendy Martinez.

1. Wendy was a high powered tech executive.

For the past two years he worked as the chief of staff at the technology and management company FiscalNote. The company released a statement following her senseless murder that read: “The entire FiscalNote family is shocked and deeply saddened to learn that Wendy Martinez, our Chief of Staff, was killed last night. Wendy was an invaluable member of our team and a vibrant member of the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Wendy’s family and friends.'”

2. Wendy was a graduate of Georgetown University.

She had Master’s degree in Latin American studies and conflict resolution from the prestigious DC area college.

3. Wendy got engaged last week.

She was in the process of planning her wedding to fiancé, Daniel Hincapie, a DC bank executive. He got down on one knee and proposed to Wendy in a local park just last week. She showed off her stunning emerald and diamond engagement ring in a photo shared by her family.

4. Wendy was an avid runner.

Not only did she go on jogs every night after work in DC, she competed in races across the country. She completed the San Diego Marathon in June.

5. Wendy was a fan of empowering mantras.

Her Facebook page is filled with quotes meant to empower and inspire. “Get comfortable being uncomfortable.’ Every.single.day” she wrote, which is a Navy S.E.A.L. mantra. “Don’t let your circumstances define you. Be an agent of change and let’s empower each other to succeed,” was another inspiring quote she shared. Even the intro to her FB page reads “Life begins by stepping outside of your comfort zone.”