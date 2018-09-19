‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale: Who’s Performing & Everything Else You Need To Know

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 13 has arrived. It’s going to be one star-studded night, so here’s what you need to know before the finale gets underway!

After weeks and weeks, it’s all come down to this. The America’s Got Talent season 13 finale will air Sept. 19, and the finale is going to be a night to remember. The 10 finalists are hoping with everything that they have that they’ll be named the winner of AGT season 13. Who is performing? What is the grand prize? There’s a lot to know about the finale, so we’ve rounded up the key facts you need to know before watching!

1. There are so many amazing performances going down in the finale. The season 13 finale will be a real treat! Special guests include KISS, Placido Domingo, The Struts, Lindsey Stirling, Bebe Rexha, David Spade, Matt Iseman, and Akbar Gbajabiamila. There will also be a special song contribution from country music legend Garth Brooks.

2. A winner will be crowned. The season 13 finalist who wins will be rewarded with a $1 million cash prize and a headline show in Las Vegas.

3. The finalists will be performing again. The 10 finalists — Courtney Hadwin, Shin Lim, Michael Ketterer, Vicki Barbolak, Samuel J. Comroe, Glennis Grace, Daniel Emmet, Brian King Joseph, Zurcaroh, and Duo Transcend — will be hitting the stage again at some point during the show, likely with the special guest stars.

4. The AGT finale will are on its normal schedule. The season 13 finale will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on NBC.

5. What about season 14? Season 14 hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it’s a sure thing. The spinoff, America’s Got Talent: The Champions, will premiere Jan. 1, 2019. The show will feature contestants from season 13, previous seasons of AGT, and other Got Talent franchises around the world. Simon Cowell and Mel B will be returning as judges.