Tyra Banks Dazzles Like A Queen In Sparkling White Dress On ‘AGT’ Finale

Tyra Banks slays once again! The ‘America’s Got Talent’ host looked like absolute dynamite in a sexy sparkling dress on the ‘AGT’ season 13 finale.

Let’s just be real: there’s no look Tyra Banks, 44, can’t pull off. When the AGT host graced us with her presence on the AGT finale, she was wearing a white dress that sparkled. She looked like a angel! The dress featured a high neckline, sheer sleeves, and a longer train on the left side. Tyra is a goddess!

Tyra has wowed all season long as the America’s Got Talent host. The night before the finale. She went full ’80s glam in a sexy gold dress, complete with huge shoulder pads. Tyra posted a photo of her look on Instagram and wrote, “The 80s called. I answered.”

From other hot gold gowns to a sequined cutout dress, Tyra has never rocked a bad look on America’s Got Talent. Every week, she makes the AGT stage her own personal runway. She’s still got that walk down from her modeling days, that’s for sure!

Before the finale, Tyra had her eye on some potential winners. “I think Michael Ketterer is just such an emotional story and such a raw, real voice,” the host told HollywoodLife and other reporters after the Sept. 18 finals. “And then you have Courtney Hadwin, who is like Sasha Fierce. You know, she comes and she goes. And then you have Zurcaroh, that’s amazing, it’s just like they were my babies, my golden buzzer. You have Brian King Joseph, who could fill, an auditorium, an arena with that, those hi jinks and that talent with his hands and his violin. So, I don’t know, man. Those are the top four in my opinion.”