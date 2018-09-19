Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn Reveal They’ve Been Preparing New Show For ‘A Long Time’

Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum’s exit from ‘Project Runway’ came out of nowhere – or did it? They EXCLUSIVELY reveal to HollywoodLife.com that this decision to ‘unshackle’ from ‘Runway’ was a long time in the making!

It’s like what Heidi Klum, 45, has said for 16 seasons of Project Runway: like fashion, one day you’re in and the next, you’re out. And she and Tim Gunn, 65, are out — of Project Runway. In the most shocking of shocking shockers, Tim and Heidi announced on Sep. 7 that they’ve left the iconic reality-competition they helped create. Now, the two will develop a fashion-oriented reality show for Amazon Studios and as they tell HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview, they can’t be more excited for this new adventure.

“Well, the press announcement only came out about a week ago and in some ways I’m still in a state of shock,” Tim tells HollywoodLife.com, sharing the sentiment of Project Runway fans after hearing the show’s iconic duo will no longer be apart of it. Yet, like a personal style that’s on the verge of being dated, Tim and Heidi needed to freshen things up. “Heidi and I have been talking about ideas for a long time,” he says, “and now all the ties that were binding us have been unshackled. It’s a dream, it’s really a dream.”

“From all the ‘no’s’ we’ve gotten in the past, we get a lot of ‘yeses’ now,” Heidi tells HollywoodLife.com, which is nice. Before it was like, ‘Well, we’ve never done it like that before.’ And it’s great how we have been doing it, but fashion changes and times change, people shop differently now. The whole world has changed so we have to get a little with it and we feel like now we are.”

Project Runway was one of the first cable reality-television hits of the previous decade, blazing the trail for similar competitions. Plus, it spawned an empire of spin-offs, from Project Runway: All Stars to Under The Gunn to Project Accessory and more. After originating on Bravo, the show moved to Lifetime for seasons 6-16. In May 2018, Bravo announced that the show would be returning, but it seems it will come “home” without Heidi, Tim and longtime judge Zac Posen (whose departure was also announced, though he won’t join Heidi and Tim on their new Amazon endeavor.)

“We have only the deepest affection for Lifetime,” Tim said at the Creative Arts Emmys, per Variety. “They’ve been such a wonderful, wonderful partner and collaborator, and that makes us sad, leaving Lifetime.” Yet, while it’s sad to close this chapter of their legacy, it’ll be exciting to see what Tim and Heidi do next.