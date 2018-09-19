‘Space Jam 2’: Sequel Starring LeBron James Is Officially Happening — See 1st Teaser Pic

It’s happening! — ‘Space Jam 2′ is in the works with LeBron James as its star! James’ Spring Hill Entertainment confirmed the news on Sept. 19 with the sequel’s first teaser! The sequel also tapped ‘Black Panther’ director, Ryan Coogler!

LeBron James, 33, continues to take over Hollywood with his latest movie venture — Space Jam 2! That’s right, after months, even years of speculation, the sequel to the original film, which starred Michael Jordan, is officially happening! Spring Hill Entertainment — the production company founded by James and his right-hand-man/business partner, Maverick Carter — confirmed the news on September 19 on Twitter. Spring Hill Ent. tweeted an animated photo, presumably from the upcoming film, of four lockeroom cubbies labeled: “B. Bunny” (Bugs Bunny) Point Guard; “L. James” (LeBron James) Small Forward; T. Nance (Terence Nance) Director; and “R. Coogler” (Ryan Coogler) Producer.

The film is slated to be a top production, as Coogler, known for his brilliant directorial work on Black Panther, will produce Space Jam 2. And, as mentioned above, Terence Nance will direct the film, with James as the lead character. Eric Bauza also joins the cast as the voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, as well as Duane Franke as Water Boy. James’ wife, Savannah, also posted the teaser photo to her Instagram.

Dave McMenamin — a national NBA reporter for ESPN, based in Cleveland, and a known go-to source for all things LBJ — tweeted more details surrounded the upcoming film. “Space Jam 2, while a part of the Space Jam franchise, is not considered a sequel, a source familiar with the production told ESPN,” he tweeted. “However, there have been discussions in involving Michael Jordan in some way. At this point, Jordan’s level of involvement is to be determined.”

This isn’t the first entertainment-focused project James, who recently signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, is involved in. His production company launched its first television show, The Shop, through HBO, which features James and other notable athletes and pop culture figures, including Odell Beckham Jr., discussing all types of issues.

Space Jam, the sequel, is a continuation of the 1996 (Space Jam) film which starred NBA legend, Michael Jordan. No other details about the film have been released. The original, however, followed Jordan, who teamed up with the Looney Tunes to win a basketball game against the Nerdlucks, who steal the powers of the NBA stars. Jordan and the Tunes ultimately have to play to determine their fate.

Space Jam 2 is will reportedly hit theaters in 2019.