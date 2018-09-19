Simon Cowell Reveals He’s Been Talking With OG ‘Idol’ Judges About A New Show: ‘I’ve Got An Idea’

Simon Cowell always has some new ideas up his sleeve, & he teased the possibility of the OG ‘Idol’ judges reuniting!

American Idol, X Factor, America’s Got Talent, and so many more competitive reality shows have Simon Cowell‘s name all over them. The music mogul and producer revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com that he may have a new idea cooking, and it would involve the original American Idol judges! “The other night, I was with Ryan [Seacrest], Paula [Abdul], Randy [Jackson], the four of us. We all went, ‘God, you know what, maybe we should just do something together again,'” Simon said after the Finals of America’s Got Talent. “We’ll see. I’ve got an idea,” he slyly added. What could it possibly be?!

Simon added that timing is everything, especially when it comes to producing music competition shows. “I think I learned a lot from going from Idol to AGT, which is that timing is important. Then, when X Factor came on in the States, and there were just too many music shows on, I think,” Simon said. “But look, the fact we got Fifth Harmony, and we got Camila [Cabello] doing so well, there was a purpose for it. But I’m not going to lie, I do miss it.” Before jumping on to any other show, though, Simon has the finale of America’s Got Talent, in which his Golden Buzzer winner, Michael Ketterer is competing.

Simon has revealed that whether Michael wins or loses, he will work with the 40-year-old foster father to launch his singing career. “We kind of started the process in so much as Garth Brooks has written a song for him, and he’s invited him to perform with him in front of 100,000 people,” he said. “So, that’s what you hope can happen off the back of one of those shows. He deserves it. He’s a good guy.”

Tune in to America’s Got Talent tonight, Sept. 19, to find out who wins Season 13!