This is why he won ‘AGT’ season 13! Shin Lim has blown our minds every single time he’s hit the stage. Watch his finale performance now!

Shin Lim, 26, put all his cards out on the table — literally — for his America’s Got Talent finale performance. He brought out host Tyra Banks and American Ninja Warrior’s Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila for his latest performance. He left Tyra, Matt, and Akbar absolutely speechless with his card tricks. His act is perfect for a Las Vegas show, so it’s not a huge surprise that he won season 13! Over the course of the season, judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel have said Shin’s the best close-up magician they have ever seen.

The magician was crowned the winner during the Sept. 19 finale. The season came down to Shin and acrobatic group Zurcaroh. When his name was called, the members of Zurcaroh threw him up in the air and cheered for him. Shin has kept AGT fans on their toes week after week.

He also opened up about his struggle with carpal tunnel syndrome during the Sept. 18 episode. Shin was once a pianist, but he had to give up his piano career because of carpal tunnel. This led him to his career in magic! Everything happens for a reason, and Shin was always meant to do magic!

Before he was announced as the winner, Shin told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what he was planning to do if he won the $1 million AGT prize. “It might be a weird answer but i am not going to do anything,” he said. “I am going to go with my life as normal and I will save or invest it. But I will not spend it. I am a pretty stingy guy and I never spend money. Now I don’t spend money so I won’t spend this.”