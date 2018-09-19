Baby news is the best news! Porsha is pregnant with her first child, and we can’t wait to watch her and her boyfriend grow their family.

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans, this is not a drill! Porsha Williams, 37, is pregnant with her first child, she confirmed to People. She and her boyfriend Dennis McKinley are expecting, which means that Kenya Moore, 47, isn’t the only reality star on the Bravo show with a little one on the way. Speculation about Porsha’s pregnancy has been circulating all week, and we’re so glad to find out that this rumor rings true! She looks happy in every sweet pic she posts with her S.O. We can’t imagine how big her smile will be when she’s got a little bundle of joy!

“When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited, but I had mixed feelings,” she admitted to the mag. “The other feeling I had beside excitement was fear.” Of course, this was a valid fear for Porsha, who suffered a miscarriage six years ago. “Just the fear of ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before,” she explained.

Porsha has had parenting on her mind for a long time, and it has sure helped that she’s got an adorable niece to help teach her the basics! “Every time I’m around my niece, she gives me baby fever,” she told People last year. “But that’s the thing about baby fever. You have it, and then you get well again. I’m okay right now. I’m not going to have a baby until I’ve found that right guy. And I’m sure once I find him, that’ll be one of the first things we do.” Anyone who has seen Porsha’s social media knows that she is head over heels for her boyfriend. Clearly Dennis is the one and they’re ready to jump right into this next chapter!

She and the entrepreneur have been hot and heavy all summer. They were even spotted shopping for engagement rings!

Porsha shared the sweetest shot of them on Dennis’s birthday. Her boyfriend’s arms were wrapped around her and they wore matching smiles. “Let’s make it last foreverrrr,” she said. “Yes we have a secret handshake lol he matches my goofy swagg.” They make such a cute couple — and will be even cuter parents!