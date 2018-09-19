Paris Jackson Rocks Thigh-High Boots & A Body Suit On Her Sexiest Cover Yet — See Pic

Paris Jackson took to Instagram on Sept. 19 to post a photo of her flaunting her stunning figure on the cover of the latest issue of ‘Narcisse Magazine’.

Paris Jackson, 20, looked hotter than ever when she posed for the cover of Narcisse Magazine and she was happy to share the sexy photo on Instagram! “♥️ Narcisse Magazine ISSUE N°8,” the blonde beauty captioned the Sept. 19 pic. In the cover snapshot, Paris can be seen sitting a car while wearing a red leather jacket over what appears to be a black bodysuit and dark blue thigh-high boots. The daughter of Michael Jackson was also sporting some dark eye makeup and showed off more than one of her tattoos.

Paris’ recent cover photo is just one of many times she’s posed for professional photos and looked gorgeous. Whether she’s strutting her stuff on magazines or teaming up with companies to promote their products, Paris knows how to turn heads with her style and photogenic features. She recently posed topless for a campaign with RE/DONE + Weejuns and it definitely got major attention.

Paris is known for not only being open with her photos, but also with her mind. She regularly takes to social media to speak out about things she believes in such as animal rights and getting people to vote in important elections. Her fans love her for not being afraid to be herself even when her opinions don’t necessarily match up with many others. It’s one of the many reasons we love her too and continue to commend her for her hard work and passion!

It’s great to see Paris on another magazine cover! The young woman sure knows how to work it when she needs to and it always an awesome sight. It’s one of the reasons she’s made such a name for herself. We can’t wait to see what Paris has up her sleeve next!