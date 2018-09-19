Travis Scott & Famous Los Star In NBA’s New ‘This Is Why We Play’ Tip-Off Spot

We’re just a few weeks away from the NBA regular season and the league is already pumping out star-studded promos! Famous Los makes his commercial debut in the 4th installment of the ‘This Is Why We Play’ campaign, and he spoke with us first!

Famous Los, (whose real name is Carlos Sanford) makes his worldwide television commercial debut and you’ll hear from him first at HollywoodLife.com! Ahead of the NBA‘s newest tip-off spot for the 4th installment of the “This Is Why We Play” global campaign, we chatted with the social influencer, artist and comedic sports analyst about his new gig. “It’s a big deal! This is my first time being on TV in a commercial,” Los told us about the opportunity to team up with the NBA. “I’m so pumped.”

“You have no idea how much I talk about this, I try to be cool about it, but it’s so exciting,” Los adds of the commercial spot. “It’s going to come on and I’m not going to care about the games (laughing), it’s so crazy.” With over one million followers on Instagram (including Kyrie Irving, Odell Beckham Jr. and Stephen Curry), Los is a major star on the rise. He has a new single out, “Ain’t Nobody Perfect,” which he says he was “nervous about,” upon its release. But, we’re not sure why since the track already has rave reviews.

While Los has proved he can do just about anything at this point in his career, basketball has always been close to his heart. If you didn’t know, he’s a former Division II baller himself. As for his favorite team in the NBA? — Los admits he’s a Warriors fan through and through, despite being an overall NBA fan. And, he’s even tight with one of the Dubs’ newest members, DeMarcus Cousins. “I love Boogie he’s my guy,” Los says, adding that he used to “pick on Boogie about dribbling and shooting 3’s.”

“This Is Why We Play” begins with the 2018-19 season tip-off spot “Hopes,” which spotlights an array of fans (whoever and wherever they are) sharing their hopes for this season including Grammy-nominated hip hop artist and Houston native Travis Scott, former NBA player and on-air broadcaster Kenny Smith and, of course, the ever-so-talented, Famous Los. — Catch him in the NBA’s new Tip-Off spot, above, and be on the lookout for his upcoming basketball variety show!

The NBA regular season begins Tuesday, October 16 as part of Kia NBA Tip-Off 2018 with games across TNT, ESPN and NBA TV.