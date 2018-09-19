Millie Bobby Brown, 14, Admits She & Drake, 31, Text Regularly & He Gives Her Boy Advice

Name a more adorable pair of BFFs — we dare you! Millie revealed that she and Drake talk on the reg, and we can’t handle the cuteness.

Can we get in on this? Millie Bobby Brown, 14, and Drake, 31, text often, and we are all for this unlikely friendship. But if you’re wondering what these celebs would have in common with 17 years between them, you’re in luck! The Stranger Things star told Access on the Emmy Awards red carpet exactly what it is that she and the rapper talk about. “We just texted each other the other day and he was like, ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like ‘I miss you more.’ He’s great,” she said, adding that they chat “about boys. He helps me.” You hear that? Young Hollywood hotties better watch out because it sounds like Millie is back from her breakup — and she’s getting dating advice from a rapper with lots of experience.

We can’t help but wonder if Drake and Millie were in touch during all of her drama with ex Jacob Sartorious, 15. The youngsters were dating and posting cuddly pics to social media for seven months before they split up in July. The couple announced their breakup on their Instagram stories with identical statements. “The decision with Jacob and I was completely mutual,” Millie wrote. “We are both happy and remaining friends.” Maybe Drake helped her write that? Hmmm…

This isn’t the first time we’ve caught wind of Millie and Drake’s adorable friendship, though. The rapper was touring in Australia when the Stranger Things star showed up to one of his shows. He posted a picture of them to his Instagram account, copying her character Eleven’s signature pose. Millie shared a shot of them smiling, and we honestly don’t know which was one was cuter.

Fans were freaking when they met, so we can only imagine what will happen now that it’s clear they’ve taken their friendship to the next level.